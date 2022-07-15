Legislature’s redistricting special sessions cost taxpayers nearly $1M

Louisiana lawmakers spent nearly $1 million on the two redistricting special sessions held to redraw the state’s political boundaries, WAFB-TV reports.

The first special session to tackle the map ran from Feb. 1 to Feb. 20. In that time, the bill for the House and Senate rang up at $786,997. Of that figure, the House had $511,300 in fees while the Senate was responsible for $275,697.

After the state House and Senate’s congressional map was vetoed by the governor and then overridden by the Legislature, a federal judge ordered lawmakers to redraw the map. Lawmakers went back to the drawing board June 15 with just five days to meet the judge’s deadline for a map with two majority-Black districts to better match changes in Louisiana’s population.

The second special session ended before the deadline but still cost $147,842.17. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.