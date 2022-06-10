With judicial stay order, legislators ask Gov. Edwards to cancel special session

The Louisiana Legislature is asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to rescind his call for a special session to redraw Louisiana’s congressional boundary lines until the courts have made a final determination on the maps that were already passed, according to Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Schexnayder.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick on Monday blocked the use of maps, which had been challenged in the court on behalf of voters and civil rights groups, and ordered the state to redraw them because they have only one majority-Black district. In response to the ruling, Edwards issued a call for a special legislative session, set to run from June 15 to June 20.

However, lawyers for Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin swiftly appealed the ruling and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has since issued a stay of Dick’s June 6 ruling.

In a statement issued this morning about the Legislature’s request to rescind the call for a special session, Cortez and Schexnayder cite the fact that the maps were passed by a supermajority earlier this year, overriding Edwards’ veto of the political boundaries.

“Before the judicial redistricting process is complete, any special session would be premature and a waste of taxpayer money,” the statement reads.