Legislators say water, sewer funding aimed too heavily toward Northshore 

Louisiana lawmakers put off a vote on funding 100 water and sewer projects worth $406.4 million Thursday after legislators raised concerns that too much of the money was going to Northshore parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality recommended a single Northshore project—the combination of 10 sewer systems near the city of Amite in Tangipahoa Parish—receive $45 million. That’s more than twice as much as the next recommended project, a $15 million upgrade to the Calcasieu Parish water system.

Amite is Gov. John Bel Ewards’ hometown, but the Edwards administration said political influence had nothing to do with crafting the project list.

In all, the Edwards administration recommended Northshore area parishes—Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena and Livingston—receive over half of the $170.6 million the state wants to spend on sewer projects. That didn’t sit well with lawmakers on the Water Sector Commission who have to approve the project list.

“I thought the equity and spread across the state would be considered,” Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, says. “I don’t know how we justify spending half of the [sewer] money in one area.”

State officials with expertise in water and sewer management determined which systems that applied for funding needed the most help. Those with the most severe problems received a higher score and stood a better chance of getting recommended for funding. Water and sewer systems could also boost their chances of receiving money if they agreed to combine with other systems or to put up some of their own funding to complete a project.

The Amite project scored high in terms of need and willingness to consolidate. Its total cost is expected to be around $93 million, the bulk of which would go toward a new water treatment facility that would serve combined smaller, rural systems.

Still, lawmakers say $45 million for one project seems like a lot of money, when most of the water and sewer systems applying for the funding won’t receive any support. Less than half of the applicants who applied for money will get assistance.

“It’s a huge amount … as much as what’s combined in all other regions,” says Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma. He suggests looking at ways to stretch the money.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says lawmakers never told the Edwards staff to take geography into account when making project recommendations. They didn’t spread the money across the state because they weren’t told to do so, he says.

