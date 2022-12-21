Legislation would ban TikTok on all state government-owned devices

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and State Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, announced plans today to pursue legislation in 2023 to ban TikTok on all state government-owned devices.

The planned legislation, which Deshotel is pre-filing ahead of the legislative session set to begin April 10, is part of a nationwide trend in local and state governments cracking down on the app’s use.

In a prepared statement, Deshotel says that the app is a “clear and present danger to national security because it is a Chinese company. “The last thing we need to do is give them access to the data on our state devices,” Deshtoel says.

Ardoin announced earlier this week he was banning the app on the state department’s dozen or so state-owned mobile phones, and on the department’s internet network—meaning the department’s roughly 500 employees can no longer access TikTok from personal devices while at work—and urged Gov. John Bel Edwards to do the same.