Left-leaning organizations launch Louisiana legislative scorecard

Several left-leaning organizations have launched a scorecard that tracks how Louisiana legislators voted on key issues.

The How They Vote scorecard, which was unveiled today, marks a joint effort among the Louisiana Budget Project, Together Louisiana, the Gulf Coast Center for Law & Policy and the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice.

Specifically, the scorecard tracks how lawmakers voted on 60 instruments across seven issue areas: jobs and workplace; fair taxes; crime and criminal justice; clean air, land and water; children and families; corporate welfare; and democratic rights.

Overall, legislators scored the lowest on issues involving clean air, land and water and corporate welfare. They scored higher on crime and criminal justice, where they passed bills to increase good time allowances, reduce fees, strengthen police accountability and reduce penalties for marijuana possession. Check out How They Vote.