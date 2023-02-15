Taking aim at car burglars, legislators proposing tougher penalties

State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, is looking to increase the penalties for car break-ins statewide, WBRZ-TV reports.

“You can’t turn on the news without seeing obviously all the car burglaries that are happening, whether it’s in the Pelicans, Saints games. I think the other day there were 30 to 40 cars broken into,” Schlegel tells WBRZ.

If passed during the legislative session set to start April 10, Schlegel’s HB16 would raise the minimum sentence for people convicted of car burglary in Louisiana to one year without parole, while leaving the maximum sentence at 12 years.

Anyone who breaks into vehicles within one square mile of a sporting event, parade, musical or theatrical production, fair or festival would be subject to the proposed law. It also targets criminals who break into a string of vehicles in residential areas. Watch the full story from WBRZ-TV.