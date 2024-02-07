Lawmakers must decide whether to roll back Louisiana’s sales tax  

Louisiana residents pay the highest average sales tax rate in the country at nearly 10%, according to the latest Tax Foundation rankings released this week.

That costs taxpayers an extra $10 for every $100 spent on retail items, USA Today Network reports.

The 2024 rankings list Louisiana No. 1 in the combined average local and state sales tax rate at 9.56%, five times higher than the lowest rate of 1.82% in Alaska.

A temporary .45-cent Louisiana state sales tax is set to expire in 2025, but it’s unclear whether lawmakers and new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry will allow it to roll off or seek to extend it.

