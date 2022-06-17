Lawmakers invoke ‘precedence’ to delay congressional redistricting

A proposed Louisiana congressional map with two majority-Black districts failed to advance Thursday from a state Senate committee after Republicans insisted on honoring a procedural tradition of letting the bill lay over for 24 hours.

The time element is critical because the Legislature faces a federal judge’s Monday deadline to approve such a map before the court draws one for the lawmakers. With less than four days left in a second redistricting special session, lawmakers have yet to move a single bill out of committee.

After hours of debate in which Democrats repeatedly cited the federal court order to add a second majority-Black district and Republicans repeated many of the same arguments that led to the court order, it appeared as if a compromise would develop. Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, proposed an amendment that would automatically revert the map to its original version—with one majority-Black and five majority-white districts—if the GOP defendants win their appeal of the ongoing federal lawsuit. Reese also amended the bill so that a military base, not in either of the majority-Black districts, wouldn’t be split between two congressional districts

With those agreements seemingly in place, committee chair Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, then proposed to sit on the bill until Friday. The move followed a common but not required tradition of allowing legislative staffers time to engross the amendments into the bill, which gives the public a chance to see the newly amended map online.

But when Hewitt asked about this, a committee staffer said there was no engrossment prepared that would allow the public to view the latest version of the map. Still, Hewitt insisted the slowdown would allow lawmakers to hear from more people at Friday’s committee hearing.

Sen. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans, questioned whether Republicans were acting in good faith to comply with the court order.

“If this is a situation in which we’re trying to keep it in committee and we run out of time, that’s not what I’m here for,” Harris said.

Sen. Barry Milligan, R-Shreveport, said allowing an amended map to lay over for 24 hours is part of the “precedence” the committee set in February.

“We are only given six [days],” Sen. Barry Milligan, R-Shreveport said. “But I don’t think we ought to violate the precedent that we adopted and used in the previous redistricting session to hurry something to the floor that needs to be changed and looked at and considered with another bill that’s coming up that we’ll hear tomorrow in this committee.” Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.