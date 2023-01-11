Lawmakers exploring earlier start date for future legislative sessions

Louisiana lawmakers may consider a constitutional amendment to move up legislative sessions, with the possibility of a break for Mardi Gras, according to legislators on a special joint study committee.

A Joint Special Study Committee on Legislative Sessions held a hearing Tuesday to explore moving the regular session start date to January or February.

The effort spawned from House Resolution 232, sponsored by Rep. Kyle Green Jr., D-Marrero, “to study the feasibility and advisability of changing the timing, duration, and subject matter limitations of regular legislative sessions.”

The resolution tasks the study committee with producing a report for the House by Feb. 1.

Discussions Tuesday centered on the feasibility of a January or February start date, which would conclude after 85 calendar days in even years and 60 days in odd years, under current constitutional requirements. Read the full story from The Center Square.