Lawmakers considering special session to address budget chaos

Some Louisiana legislators are raising the prospect of a special session to rework the budget following the chaotic close to the legislative session two weeks ago.

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday discussed a flood of amendments to budget bills during the last day of the legislative session that included items senators were unaware of, including a $100 million cut to the Louisiana Department of Health.

In the finance committee meeting, legislative staff talked about the last-minute frenzy to incorporate hundreds of amendments from a conference committee that included significant changes to school funding and payments to unfunded pension liabilities.

Senate staff never received a conference committee report before the Senate voted to approve budget bills, and Senate leaders signed off on the report minutes before based on discussions with House leadership.

“We were being hurried to sign it or go into special session,” says Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge. “We didn’t have but just a few minutes to either sign it or not sign it. And I said this morning in another committee it’s probably the worst thing I ever did, was not read a report with hundreds of millions of dollars in it and just went on the word of the conferees.”

Sen. Gregory Tarver, D-Shreveport, says the Legislature can clean up the budget if it goes into a special session. Read the full story from The Center Square.