Lawmaker accuses LSU System of neglecting Shreveport campus 

State Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, blasted LSU System administrators on the House floor Thursday for treating the Shreveport campus like a second-rate college when it comes to funding.

“It’s a slap in the face to our community,” Pressly told USA Today Network after his floor speech, noting LSU-Shreveport’s proposed budget is $2 million less than the current one while saying the flagship campus in Baton Rouge is flush with cash.

Pressly’s comments came late during an all-day debate on the overall state budget.

“It’s upsetting that LSU continues to fail to provide the resources for LSU-Shreveport to thrive,” Pressly said on the House floor. “Something is wrong … and my community is suffering for it. Read the full story from USA Today Network.