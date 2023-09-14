Large donor to Louisiana GOP caught up in SCOTUS controversy 

A large donor to the Republican Party of Louisiana and to GOP Attorney General candidate Elizabeth Murrill played a pivotal role in the U.S. Supreme Court transparency scandal that broke earlier this year.

Mortgage company owner Robin Arkley has donated $100,000 to the state GOP over the past year. Arkley and his wife, Cherie, have also contributed $10,000 to Murrill’s campaign and $90,000 to the Safe and Free Louisiana political action committee, which is supporting Murrill’s election efforts, according to a review of campaign finance records.

Arkley was one of the sponsors of controversial vacations that Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Antonin Scalia took separately to Alaska in 2008 and 2005, respectively, according to ProPublica. Scalia died in 2016. Alito, who is still on the court, didn’t divulge the Alaska trip to federal officials.

Arkley owns a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska that normally costs guests $1,000 per night to rent. Alito slept there for no charge and never included the free lodging on financial disclosure forms required of the justices, according to ProPublica. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.