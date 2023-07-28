‘LaPolitics’: What will voter turnout look like this fall?

Could turnout for the fall statewide ballot be less than impressive? Some pollsters are starting to wonder.

“I am perceiving a lack of interest in statewide elections this year,” says John Couvillon of JMC Analytics and Polling. “That’s the vibe I’m getting.”

Couvillon adds, “With various statewide and legislative polls, I can gauge interest in an election cycle by how much work it takes for me to get a sample, and response rates are down. You’re also not seeing a lot of big names engage with the governor’s race. Whoever jumped up in, jumped in months ago. It’s as if the statewide races are as boring as 2011. I’m also seeing very large undecided percentages in multiple legislative races I’m polling. The dynamic at play here is lagging enthusiasm in the statewide races can trickle down.”

The end result could be a compressed election cycle where voters make their final decisions late, Couvillon says.

The official word from the Secretary of State’s Office, meanwhile, is not to worry. Joel Watson, deputy secretary of state for outreach, says he reviewed gubernatorial turnout from 1999 and 2019 to come to that conclusion.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see turnout around the average, which is 45 percent,” Watson says. “Maybe it’ll be a point or two lower.”

Still, a late June poll with 1,600 respondents performed by Bishop George of Vantage Data House didn’t reveal a lot of clapping and cheering.

“At this point in the election cycle, there is a lack of overall enthusiasm,” George says.

For the screen on the VDH poll, respondents were asked if they would definitely vote or just probably vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election cycle.

“In 2015, when there was no incumbent governor running, 94 percent of our respondents said they would definitely vote in the election and 6 percent said they would probably vote,” George says. “In this survey, only 69 percent of the voters said they would definitely vote and 31 percent said they would probably vote. This data suggests nearly one-fourth of the pool of likely voters is not enthusiastic about voting this year. Translation: It could be a low-turnout election.”

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.