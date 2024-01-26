‘LaPolitics’: What to know about the new Senate Finance Committee chair

Some might tell you Sen. Glen Womack, a businessman from Catahoula Parish, earned a reputation during his first term for being a quietly ambitious policymaker who shied away from the spotlight and relied on politics only as a matter of pragmatism. Others, however, might also point out that Womack was a policy workhorse last term, producing more than a dozen laws over four regular sessions as a freshman. Put another way, Womack was among the most successful Republican legislators last term in convincing Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to see things his way, via bill endorsements.

Now it appears Womack has also won over GOP Gov. Jeff Landry and Senate President Cameron Henry—and all of Capitoland is wondering what’s next for the man from Catahoula. Womack kicked off his second term in office by being appointed chair of the powerful budget-writing Finance Committee, a position many influential senators wanted. The soft-spoken Womack also played a lead role in the current redistricting session as well, presenting the governor’s preferred congressional map.

While Womack’s sudden rise in Baton Rouge took some by surprise, Henry says it was easy for him to see that Womack had just the right temperament for politics. Womack, in response, says his basic approach includes being open-minded and mindful that politics are often about personality. “You want to work with everybody,” Womack says. “I’m not a spotlight guy.”

Womack isn’t looking to cut spending just for the sake of shrinking government, he told LaPolitics, but he wants to look closely at how efficiently and effectively the money is being spent. “I don’t have any agenda for any department other than, ‘Show me where it’s working,’” he says.

Former Sen. Bodi White, the previous Finance chair, says the “country guy from north Louisiana” displayed acute interest in the budget process during his first term and asked a lot of questions. “You can’t let it overwhelm you,” White says of the role. “All of a sudden everybody calls you.”

Womack owns a management company and a farm with cattle and timber. His children now own a construction business that he used to run.

Henry says Womack brings business experience and a rural perspective to his role as chair, along with a “good balance” between recognizing the needs of the state and ensuring the money is spent wisely. “Everybody trusts Womack,” Henry adds.

