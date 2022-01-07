‘LaPolitics’: Two key public meetings slated for next week

Two public meetings slated for Tuesday will help set up the final dominoes for the governor’s annual budget proposal and the Legislature’s upcoming redistricting session. Meeting at 10 a.m. at the Capitol will be the Revenue Estimating Conference, which is charged with determining how much money the state has to spend. Members are expected to vote on the next chairman and review a number of revenue forecasts. The latter will come in handy for Gov. John Bel Edwards. His administration is currently drafting its annual budget proposal that will be presented to lawmakers Jan. 25. Later Tuesday afternoon, the Joint Governmental Affairs Committee will convene the penultimate redistricting roadshow hearing at 5:30 p.m. at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. Representatives and senators on the government affairs committees have traveled the state in recent months to discuss the decennial mapping process and to hear from the public. Only one more roadshow event remains—on Jan. 20 at the Capitol—before lawmakers begin their special session on redistricting Feb. 1.

—Retired: After 36 years of total service, Louisiana Supreme Court Clerk of Court John Tarlton Olivier has worked his last day at the big courthouse on Royal Street in New Orleans. He served 25 of those years as clerk, making him the longest serving in the court’s history.

—Hired: The Pelican Institute for Public Policy announced today that Erin Bendily has assumed the role of vice president for policy and strategy. She most recently led the Louisiana chapter of Propel America, which followed a decade of work at the Louisiana Department of Education.

They said it: “We’re going to hit Kansas State so hard, they are going to cough up bones.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, while placing a ceremonial bet on LSU to beat Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, against a colleague (Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas won that bet and will receive a Cajun and Creole food package).

