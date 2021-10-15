‘LaPolitics’: Timing concerns with redistricting, petition politics persist

During a recent interview, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin discussed redistricting and noted that his office has a role to play, mostly after the fact. Aside from his office being part of two ongoing redistricting-related lawsuits, it will have a few critical tasks to perform when all of the maps are approved next year. “We have to make sure the voters are in the right precincts, we’ll have to move voting machines around, possibly adjust voting locations and a whole list of things,” said Ardoin. With the redistricting session expected to convene in February, the turnaround will be tight for the July qualifying process and fall elections. “I do hope the Legislature prioritizes the congressional maps,” Ardoin added. “I think that needs to get done first based on the timeline.” House and Governmental Affairs Chair John Stefanski, R-Crowley, said lawmakers are aware that the maps for the congressional districts and the Public Service Commission and judiciary will be needed in a timely manner. Elections for all of those bodies are slated for the fall of 2022. “All of the maps will be prioritized equally as we go through the process,” said Stefanski. “But we’ll be keeping an eye on the clock. If there’s a time crunch, we’ll react appropriately.” Senate and Governmental Affairs Chair Sharon Hewitt, R-Covington, agreed. “I expect all of the maps will be done on time for the fall elections,” she said.

—Without reviewing the merits of the case, and noting the executive order that the case targeted has expired, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal dismissed a lawsuit last week that pitted Gov. John Bel Edwards and his COVID-19 restrictions against the House of Representatives. A majority of lawmakers in the House attempted to override Edwards’ executive order last fall by signing onto a petition, as allowed by law. A district court judge opined the Senate membership should have been included. About a dozen or so conservative representatives are pushing to get another petition together, but the coalition is far from having the votes needed. That push has become a sort of wedge issue within the ranks of the House GOP, particularly among members who have libertarian-based concerns about the mask mandate issued by the governor, but are supportive of vaccine efforts. In a “client letter” to House members, Attorney General Jeff Landry, who represented the body in the lawsuit, argued that another petition can be crafted in a way that will satisfy the courts—if the petition is tied to a “general termination of the public health emergency,” rather than a specific executive order. “If it is the will of the Legislature to prepare another petition to terminate,” Landry wrote in the letter dated Oct. 6, “then my office stands willing and ready to assist and advise you as to a clear path of how to do it.” For now, another petition seems like a long shot, but some lawmakers aren’t giving up. Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, took to Facebook this week to encourage citizens to contact their legislative leaders and the governor. “Our political leaders won’t move without great influence,” McCormick said in his broadcast.

They said it: “I’m betting a little to win a lot.”—Former Saints standout Joe Horn, upon making the first legal sports bet at Paragon Casino, to USA Today.

