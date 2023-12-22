‘LaPolitics’: Schedules for legislative sessions released 

While the official word is still on the way in the form of gubernatorial or legislative calls, lawmakers are planning for the convening of four legislative sessions during the first three months of 2024—and they’re blocking out specific dates.

Based on interviews with lawmakers, lobbyists and others about the special sessions listed below, and based on the information available about the other sessions on Legis.La.Gov, here are the dates to block off in your calendar as we await finalized calls:

Session one: The organizational session will convene at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. Members will be sworn in and internal leadership elections will be conducted. Lawmakers usually wrap up their work in a single day, but have until Jan. 10 should more time be required.

Session two : An extraordinary session may be called for Jan. 15-23 to allow lawmakers to draw a new congressional map that includes a second Black majority district. The new map is court-ordered.

Session three : Another extraordinary session on crime is expected for mid February, possibly Feb. 19-March 6.

Session four: The 2024 regular session will convene at noon on Monday, March 11, and must adjourn no later than 6 p.m. on Monday, June 3.

In other Louisiana political news:

Beltway filing: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and other bipartisan cosponsors have reintroduced the Close the Shadow Banking Loophole Act, a bill to require that industrial loan companies abide by the same rules, supervision and consumer protections as traditional banks.

Awarded: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Robert Shadoin was recently awarded the Louisiana Distinguished Civilian Service Medal by the Louisiana National Guard.

They said it: “Yeah, but I’ll get some more. Every now and then you have to get new chickens anyway.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, on leaving behind his chicken coop at the Mansion for Gov.-elect Jeff Landry, in Louisiana Illuminator.

