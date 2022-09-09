‘LaPolitics’: Regular Senate oversight hearings of DCFS planned

Senate Health and Welfare Chair Fred Mills woke up Wednesday morning to emails, text messages and phone calls from foster families, state workers and other concerned citizens. “I’m going to have to set aside some time to go through all of them,” Mills said.

Most who contacted Mills were reacting to news of Tuesday’s Senate oversight hearing concerning the Department of Children and Family Services. The hearing was covered by reporters across the state, populating television broadcasts, front pages and social media feeds.

“My plan is to have these oversight hearings every six weeks until the term ends,” Mills says. “We’re going to stay on top of it. Whenever we feel like we have an understanding of something, more comes up. And who knows what all of these people contacting us now will want to share?”

The hearing brought into focus months of investigations, audits and media coverage of a department that’s charged with protecting children from abuse and neglect. Worker shortages, turnover, hostile environments and heavy caseloads have made that charge difficult for rank-and-file department employees, and lawmakers have increasingly blamed the top of the leadership chain at DCFS.

As for what happens next, a few lawmakers may have legislation for the 2023 regular session, but as Mills has pointed out, “it’s not one size fits all.” Instead, you can expect lawmakers to lean on the department for administrative changes that will be discussed publicly in future meetings. This will be an exercise of a committee flexing its oversight in the name of accountability. “We’re going through all of their deliverables,” Mills says. “Everything.”

Campaign news: With Labor Day—the unofficial start to Louisiana’s campaign season—now behind us, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has settled on a campaign manager. Michael Wong of Baton Rouge, Kennedy’s longtime state director, has officially transitioned to the campaign side of things. It should be a familiar role for Wong, who worked on a pro-Kennedy super PAC back in 2016. Wong was also the state director for the presidential primary bid of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and he served as Capital Region director for former U.S. Sen. David Vitter.

Legislative news: Rep. Joe Marino tells LaPolitics that the Medical Marijuana Commission will meet again on Sept. 23 to dive into a lively agenda. Members will “hear from the Louisiana Department of Health, the new regulatory agency for the program, and from the Board of Pharmacy regarding the expansion of satellite dispensary locations and the 10th license,” says Marino, an independent from Gretna. The commission will also cover telemedicine issues and take public input.

They said it: “I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it—and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by Disney.” –Congressman Mike Johnson of Shreveport, vice chair of the House Republican Conference, reacting to a trailer for FX network’s Little Demon, on Facebook.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.