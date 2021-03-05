‘LaPolitics’: Redistricting session faces more delays

Usually around this time in the decennial redistricting process state lawmakers would be knee-deep in planning their special session to redraw our election lines based on the census count. Instead, they’re still waiting on numbers to arrive from the federal government. The latest word from Washington is that the data sets could arrive by late September, which will surely scramble plans for a fall redistricting session. During an interview this week on the “Sounds of the Session” podcast produced by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Senate President Page Cortez said the special special could now be called as late as February 2022. If that’s the case, lawmakers will have only a few months to complete their task before the qualifying process begins in July of next year for the 2022 election cycle.

—Louisiana’s own Scott Arceneaux, who has made a name for himself as a Democratic consultant in Florida while returning home to work on gubernatorial races, has been sworn in as one of the newest employees of the Department of Defense, where he’s working as special assistant for the White House liaison office. In other government hiring news, Matthew Dyman is the new public affairs specialist for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in New Orleans. He will cover Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

They said it: “I made straight A’s in conduct because I was so quiet.”—House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, reflecting on his childhood, in a profile from the LSU Manship School News Service.

