‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Tax issues pepper municipal policy agendas 

LaPolitics: We saw a tremendous amount of mayoral action on last year’s ballots. It was pretty intense at times. So, what’s the electoral calendar look like this year for mayors and municipalities, and are there any candidate or proposition trends to watch for in 2023?

John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association: The fall of 2022 was a busy year for municipal elections and it did get intense. Especially in the December runoff races. My hometown of Shreveport saw a hotly contested race for mayor where attorney and former Councilman Tom Arceneaux came out on top. Alexandria also saw former Mayor Jacques Roy return, winning outright in November. There were over 80 contested races for mayor, which saw roughly 40 percent of incumbents return for another term; 28% of incumbents failed in their re-election efforts; and we also have just under 30% newly elected mayors, some with little or no municipal government experience. Our staff is already going around the state giving educational training to many of these newly elected officials, giving them the tools necessary to be successful. We are also currently partnering with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office for collaborative training around the state in January and February. The LMA makes education of our municipal leaders a priority, and it is one of my favorite job responsibilities. This is an off-year for municipal elections. There are six municipal elections scheduled for spring 2023, not including any tax elections or renewals that may be scheduled this spring or fall. But 2024 will see another large number of elections. We have a number of long-serving mayors in the state and on our executive board and it will be interesting to see if any may opt for reelection. I’ll wait to see what the 2023 Legislature holds with any constitutional amendments that could affect municipal and local governments as a whole.

LaPolitics: We’ve seen LMA fight hard this term on a number of different tax issues. One such battle, the debate over streamlined sales tax collections, may get another shot this year. What are your expectations on that issue?

Gallagher: The LMA, along with our local government partners, has always been proactive in creating solutions for taxpayers and improving the landscape of local sales tax administration. I had the opportunity to present our thoughts at the Jan. 11 meeting of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on State Tax Structure. Local governments have been behind every major historical innovation along those lines. These issues have been around for a long time. I will be starting my 23rd regular legislative session in April and we were debating many of these same issues back when I started. When recent efforts to streamline sales tax collection were proposed, we deeply appreciated being included in those discussions. The resulting constitutional amendment was put to the voters and it was rejected. We understand the desire to improve Louisiana’s sales tax ranking and we believe that the only way to truly do so is by addressing its complexity. Louisiana is an outlier because of the hundreds of sales tax exemptions and exclusions of varying applications, which create huge headaches for both taxpayers and tax administrators. It remains our hope that there is legislative will to undertake the difficult task of simplifying and bringing uniformity to our sales tax system. We will gladly join those efforts, which we believe will finally deliver the much-needed improvements in our sales tax system that we all long for.

LaPolitics: What else will LMA be working on during this year’s regular session?

Gallagher: Obviously, a fiscal session hosts a number of tax-related bills, so we look forward to collaborating with legislators and stakeholders on a variety of fiscal matters. The subjects of nonfiscal bills run the gamut, so we expect to spend a good deal of time meeting with authors and interested parties to hopefully find solutions that accomplish legislative purposes while preserving municipal authority and revenue. Many laws governing municipal operations were drafted decades ago and don’t easily accommodate advances in technology or recognize how the people’s business is conducted in 2023. We are exploring ways to modernize those antiquated laws while maintaining full transparency and the good government standards on which we educate our members. We anticipate that any legislation proposed by the LMA in 2023 will be consensus legislation.

They said it: “It’s our national motto; it’s on our money.”—Rep. Dodie Horton, on her bill to display “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom, in The Advertiser.

