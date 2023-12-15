‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: State Rep. Julie Emerson

LaPolitics: You recently managed the campaign of Secretary of State-elect Nancy Landry. What were the lessons learned from that campaign for Republicans in Louisiana?

State Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro: That was such a fun and unique campaign that really tested our strategic abilities, and I’m just happy I got to help a great friend of mine who was also the best person for the job. Nancy was in her third term in the House when I was a freshman, and she was such a great mentor to me. She’s an extremely intelligent, genuine and thoughtful person. We may have been underfunded in the beginning, but Nancy worked incredibly hard to reach as many voters as possible. Every time she spoke, she would win over the room with her experience and knowledge. I wasn’t sure if we’d have enough time and juice to reach enough people, but in the end, our strategy and hard work prevailed. The voters made a great choice, and I’m so excited for Nancy and Louisiana. As far as lessons learned: You can win with less money as long as you have a great candidate; a committed and loyal team; and do the hard work.

LaPolitics: Your current seatmate in the House, Rep. Phillip DeVillier, is in line to become the next speaker. What are your expectations for his leadership? Also, how much of his success is due to you letting him sit by you?

Emerson: Well, Nancy and Phillip were my two closest friends and confidants my first term in the House—so I don’t know if I should feel like an underachiever compared to where they are now or if I should say it’s clearly due to my influence (laughing). But seriously, Phillip is such a good guy. He deserves this honor from his colleagues, but if you ask him, he’ll tell you it didn’t have to be him. He felt so compelled that the House needed to heal and come together this term. That attitude is what drew people to him. I am incredibly blessed that we became seatmates in 2016. We didn’t know each other before that. It was a random pairing. Phillip is going to shock people at how well he does. He’s a unifier and a peacemaker. He’s not easily rattled. His faith is incredibly important to him, and you see him live that out constantly. It makes him patient, slow to anger, and generally positive about life.

LaPolitics: What will lead your policy agenda during the 2024 regular session?

Emerson: I’m excited to be heading into my third term with a Republican governor. And I certainly feel like that means we may be able to get some big agenda items across the finish line. We will immediately be faced with redistricting maps again. I feel like most of the returning senior members will be extremely involved in that effort as we get our new colleagues up to speed—quickly. But after that, I’m excited to work on more regulatory and licensing reform issues, tax reform policies and education reform policies that will help our state attract more businesses and people—but most importantly, keep the next generation here.

LaPolitics: You have worked closely with Gov.-elect Jeff Landry on legislation in the past. Will that relationship continue into the incoming Landry administration?

Emerson: My absolute favorite Jeff Landry story is about how we should have worked together much sooner than we did. Back in 2010 when I was finishing college, I applied to work for Congressman-elect Jeff Landry’s office. I made the final two, but I didn’t get the job. I constantly—jokingly—remind him of how he missed that opportunity. But I have enjoyed working with him on lots of legislation in the past eight years. We may not agree on absolutely everything but our general core values and philosophies and our shared deep love of Louisiana, I’m sure, will afford us many opportunities to push major pieces of legislation together.

