LaPolitics Q&A: Pelican Institute’s Daniel Espamer talks fiscal cliff, BESE and more

LaPolitics: The temporary state sales tax structure is something your organization has been warning folks about. Pelican recently called it the “next fiscal cliff.” Do you think candidates and voters are giving the issue the attention it deserves?

Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy: The temporary state sales tax was first pitched as a chance to get the fiscal house in order. And while there’s been some progress on the tax front, spending has grown significantly, as the state general fund went from $7.9 billion in FY16 to $12.3 billion in FY23. The total budget grew from $27.2 billion to $50.7 billion. We’ll release a comprehensive, detailed tax plan in the next few weeks that simplifies the tax code and lays out a pathway to phase out the personal income tax without adding additional taxes. The key is restraining the growth of spending and getting the budget in line with our population growth.

LaPolitics: You’ve developed a candidate questionnaire to help citizens communicate with people who are running for office. If you only got to ask two questions from the questionnaire, what would you go with?

Erspamer: I’d start with the two issues that we believe will have the most significant impact on reversing recent outmigration trends and begin to write Louisiana’s comeback story. First, what is your plan to get Louisiana’s fiscal house in order and do you support phasing out the state’s personal income tax? Second, do you support the adoption of universal education scholarship accounts that would allow state dollars to follow each child to the school that best fits him or her? I’ll cheat a little, though. … If I only got one question, it would be: What will you do to unwind Huey Long’s legacy of failed government and create a policy environment that will bring our kids and grandkids home and create an economy that allows everyone the opportunity to flourish?

Pelican has encouraged the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education not to water down graduation standards. Seems like in the next term of government that conversation may go differently, with what could be the most conservative BESE board seated in recent memory. LaPolitics: What are your expectations for that board next term?

Erspamer: BESE will play a critical role in the next term. They’ll have the opportunity to reverse the “participation trophy” graduation waivers, for sure. We’ll also be asking them to champion education freedom for every family, address the state’s accountability formula to give parents and communities a better sense of how our students are performing and continue the existing work to address our early literacy crisis.

LaPolitics: What will be at or near the top of Pelican’s policy wish list at the state Capitol next spring?

Erspamer: Education issues, specifically universal education scholarship accounts, will be the lead priority for Pelican in the next legislative session. Look for us to also address public safety —by having a more consistent, transparent and logical sentencing structure—regulatory reform and a continued push to free Louisianans from punishing occupational licensure regulations.

They said it: “There are no new ideas we haven’t heard.”—Treasurer John Schroder, during last night’s televised gubernatorial debate hosted by the Urban League and other partners.