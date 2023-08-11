‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: PAR and CABL have a different kind of election agenda 

LaPolitics: With RESET, your nonprofit policy campaign that you partner with others on, there’s a focus on policy over personalities and politics. Why put the focus primarily on policy this cycle?

Steven Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana: “Louisiana has no shortage of interesting personalities. The key is getting those interesting personalities to talk about policy to move the state forward. With a new governor and significant legislative turnover, it’s important we educate candidates and those returning to office about solutions to Louisiana’s critical problems.”

LaPolitics: RESET’s recently-released report offers more than 50 policy recommendations for the next term. How did that report come about and how were the recommendations selected?

Barry Erwin, president of the Council For a Better Louisiana: “We chose four topic areas where our organizations (PAR, CABL and C100) have decades of expertise: education, state finances, public safety and infrastructure. They’re not the only areas of importance, but if we don’t address these issues, the state will be mired with the same problems that have held us back for years. With more than 50 recommendations, we hope we can move up from 50th in the nation.”

LaPolitics: What are the top issues that might (or should) define this election cycle? Are they in the top four identified by RESET?

Procopio: “This election will determine the state’s future. To keep people here, draw new residents and diversify the economy, Louisiana needs to have a sound tax system, improved education outcomes, functioning infrastructure and safe communities. These are things we need to be discussing. We hope candidates will look at real improvements rather than focusing on political soundbites. Our website has the full list of recommendations.”

LaPolitics: What comes next? After the elections are said and done, how does RESET plan to engage in the actual policymaking to follow?

Erwin: “This partnership began in 2019. As we did in that election cycle, RESET is meeting with legislative candidates and reaching out to incumbents. We don’t offer endorsements. We don’t offer money to candidates. What we offer is well-researched data and solutions. We’ve been pleasantly surprised how willing people are to listen to the message. After the election, we will support legislation that dovetails with our recommendations, and we will be a resource to help enact change. The time we spend with candidates turns into relationships with elected officials.”

They said it: “I was surprised by the lack of surprises.”—Louisiana Republican Party Chair Louis Gurvich, on this week’s qualifying process.

