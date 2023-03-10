‘LaPolitics’: PSC’s Mike Francis eyeing secretary of state race

Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis of Crowley, the former chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party, is “seriously considering” a challenge to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

“I’m meeting and talking with clerks of court around the state and putting things together,” says Francis, who would be willing to self-finance as needed. He says he has discussed the possibility with his family and will make a final decision in three weeks. “It may take $1 million on television to get my message out, but I will. Half of the people in this state don’t know who the secretary of state is and the other half don’t know who Mike Francis is yet, either.”

Businessman Brandon Trosclair intends to run as well as a Trump-brand candidate, but his slow fundraising pace may not match that image.

Hired: The government relations firm of Advanced Strategies has hired Kristie Cross, formerly the general counsel for Louisiana Family Forum.

“Because of the steady growth of our firm and the continuing need for expertise, research and communications, we are happy to welcome Kristie as the newest member of our team,” Advanced Strategies President Alton Ashy says. “Kristie will be working with us on all of our issues, including everything from research to working at the state Capitol.”

Heads up: Early voting for the March 25 ballot begins Saturday, March 11, and runs through March 18 (excluding Sunday, March 12). This is the ballot hosting the special House election in New Orleans, among other contests.

They said it: “I have constituents of mine who I’ve talked to who would be classified as Republican Trump voters, and many of them are in favor of legalization. Many of them use it.” –State Rep. Kyle Green of Jefferson Parish, discussing the legalization of marijuana, in Gambit.

