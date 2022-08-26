‘LaPolitics’: All eyes on Garret Graves; retention hold placed on voting records 

Watching Graves: During an interview last week with www.LaPoliticsWeekly.com, USA Today politics reporter Greg Hilburn was asked which candidate announcement he was most anticipating in the upcoming race for governor. “For me, the most interesting potential 2023 governor’s candidate is Republican 6th District Congressman Garret Graves of Baton Rouge,” Hilburn said. “The field began shaping up early with Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Republican Treasurer John Schroder all but announced. But it seems to me that Graves has navigated a lane as the GOP alternative to the early leaders. … I believe Graves wants to run, but hasn’t made a final decision.”

Secretary of State: Registrars of voters and clerks of court across Louisiana received notification from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office two weeks ago telling them that a “records retention hold” has been placed on documents related to the 2020 election cycle. Typically, most documents have to be maintained for 22 months from the date of an election, but a new law passed this year by Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, calls for a “post-tabulation audit of paper ballots and records.” The record hold applies to everything from poll books and precinct pages to voting machine tapes and count sheets. The local officials were told in the letter to retain the records for the 2020 election cycle “as well as each federal election going forward until otherwise noted.”

Political royalty: The Mystick Krewe of Louisianians has announced the new chair and royal court for 2023 Washington Mardi Gras. Congresswoman Julia Letlow of Start will serve as next year’s chair, becoming the first Republican woman elected from Louisiana to lead the celebration. Letlow will also be the third woman overall to hold the job since 1944, following in the footsteps of former Sen. Mary Landrieu (2002 and 2011) and late Congresswoman Lindy Boggs (1979). For king and queen, Letlow has selected Fred Heebe of River Birch fame and Virginia Grace Mills of Lincoln Parish, the granddaughter of superdonor James Davison. Next year’s shindig, scheduled for the week of Jan. 28, will be the 74th edition of Washington Mardi Gras. There will be plenty more reveals in the coming weeks and months, including the official theme and poster.

They said it: “I have the right to remain silent. But I don’t have the ability.” –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, during his remarks at the annual LegisGator luncheon in Lake Charles, sponsored by the Southwest Louisiana Chamber

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.