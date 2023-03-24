‘LaPolitics’: Pay raise politics during an election year 

Some of the folks inside the Capitol are framing state Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna, the sponsor of a legislative pay raise bill, as the patron saint of the Louisiana Legislature this week. Other lawmakers, meanwhile, are becoming nervous about the prospect of voting to increase their own salary—especially during an election year. When the House and Senate last attempted an overdue pay raise in 2008, conservative bloggers and talk show hosts like Moon Griffon raised such a stink that former Gov. Bobby Jindal literally reversed course and broke his word to lawmakers by vetoing a proposed salary hike. It was one of the messiest examples of government relations practiced in Capitoland in modern times. Jindal’s own legislative liaison was forced to resign in an effort to prove to lawmakers that Jindal and Jindal alone was to blame for the big lie carried to the House and Senate. Back in January, Business Report published a column suggesting lawmakers should take the risk and increase legislative salaries (now $16,800 per year in base pay) while they can. Gov. John Bel Edwards has been receptive to the idea in the past, but his successor may not be as open-minded. Marino’s House Bill 149 would boost the base pay to $60,000 beginning next term. While this moves the state in the right direction in terms of paying people what they’re worth, lawmakers may want to give more consideration to the timeline involved, according to critics. Voters, for example, may be more willing to accept a legislative pay raise if the increase doesn’t apply to the next term of government. That would show the entire state that our sitting Legislature cares more about the institution than individuals. An accompanying bill that shows lawmakers care just as much about the wages and salaries of average citizens may be helpful as well.

They said it: “In politics as in life, money doesn’t buy happiness, but poverty doesn’t buy a damn thing.” –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on the GOP strategy of recruiting wealthy candidates for the Senate, in an effort to stretch donor dollars, in Politico.

