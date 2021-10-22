‘LaPolitics’: Party control an issue in state Senate race 

There are three special legislative elections on the Nov. 13 ballot, but only one of them will be a toss-up when it comes to party control. That’s because the special House elections in New Orleans and Monroe attracted only Democratic candidates. In Lake Charles’ Senate District 27, meanwhile, there’s a mixed field of businessmen slugging it out with the help of major players from Baton Rouge. With campaign finance reports filed last week, we now know Republican Jeremy Stine, the local favorite, has raised $300,000 for his bid, while Democrat Dustin Granger has collected more than $150,000 in donations through Oct. 4. Granger enjoys the backing of Gov. John Bel Edwards, but Stine has locked up several local endorsements from Sheriff Tony Mancuso, District Attorney Stephen Dwight, Rep. Phillip Tarver, Rep. Les Farnum, Sen. Mark Abraham, Sen. Mike Reese, former Mayor Randy Roach and Mayor Bob Hardy. On the media front, the Stine campaign currently has two ads on television, which are the same ads in 30- and 60-second versions. The campaign still has $224,000 in the bank. While Granger has $55,000 in the bank as of his latest report. The architects of the Granger campaign believe this race will come down to turnout. Granger is pushing hard to gain support in African-American communities and he has seven different GOTV events planned between now and the end of the early voting process. One such event, a women’s luncheon, took place last week and included a video message delivered by first lady Donna Edwards. Other community leaders, such as former Rep. AB Franklin, will be making direct appeals on behalf of Granger.

Rescheduled: Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced this week that the rescheduled first meeting of the Voting System Commission will occur at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the Capitol’s Hainkel Room. The meeting, which was delayed by Hurricane Ida, will be open to the public.

Crowned: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has been named the 2021 Louisiana Swine King by the folks over at the annual Swine Festival (founded in 1966) in Basile.

Appointments:

Elizabeth M. Mangham of Baton Rouge has been reappointed to the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.

Dana M. Peterson of New Orleans has been appointed to the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Louis Charbonnet III of New Orleans has been appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

James J. Carter Jr. of New Orleans has been appointed to the Board of Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans.

Roy O. Martin III of Alexandria has been appointed to the Louisiana Workforce Investment Council.

They said it: “Democrats in California want to ban gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers. Personally, I think government has more important things to do than regulating what Americans use to cut their grass.”—Congresswoman Julia Letlow, R-Start, on proposed environmental regulations.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.