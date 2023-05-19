‘LaPolitics’: Media plays being made in governor’s race 

—Stephen Waguespack, the former president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, released his first television ad this week as a candidate for governor. Journalist Greg Hilburn reports the Waguespack campaign is putting six figures behind the new commercial on both digital platforms and television. “While other states in the South are thriving, Louisiana is slipping away,” Waguespack said in a statement. “I am running for governor because I believe that Louisiana should be the best state to work, live and raise a family. I have experience in both the public and private sectors, and I am the only candidate who knows how to bring people together to fix our problems. We need bold, conservative leadership to build the Louisiana we deserve.”

—Attorney Hunter Lundy, an Independent from Lake Charles who’s running for governor, went up on radio statewide this week with a spot that criticizes the state’s “one size fits all” LEAP test. Lundy says in the spot he’s sick of teachers who are teaching the LEAP test and not life. “These things can be the difference between an auto mechanic and a car thief,” Lundy says in the commercial. The third-party candidate has slowly been making the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program test one of his central issues. In a press release issued last week, Lundy said if he were elected governor, “we will continue to focus on our children and get them taught… There’s not going to be a need for a LEAP test.”

—Treasurer John Schroder, who’s also in the hunt for the Mansion, announced last week he has enough campaign money for expenses and that moving forward every dollar will “100 percent” go to additional advertising. That started this week with the $1.1 million he put behind his existing media buy. Schroder’s statement: “We were the first candidate to launch an advertising campaign and have now placed media all the way through October while expanding into another market. Our winning message is spreading across this state, and we have received tremendous response over the past few weeks. We are in this to win, and I am grateful to all who have invested in me as we work to put our best days ahead for the great state of Louisiana… I am proud of the fact that our media buy is powered by donations directly from Louisiana voters. Over 90 percent has come from traditional campaign donations. Unlike others in the race, this campaign will not be bought or paid for by dark money and special interests. The people of Louisiana deserve transparency from those seeking to serve as their next governor.”

They said it: “He is very soft and very pleasant.”—State Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, when someone brought their pet nutria on the Senate floor (Here’s the legislative video).

