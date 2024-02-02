‘LaPolitics’: Louisiana’s new House speaker won’t carry his own bills

LaPolitics: I know you have another special session to tackle, but what’s going to be on your personal policy agenda for the regular session?

Speaker Phillip DeVillier: I appreciate that question. One of the things I’ve committed to is not running any bills. I’d rather be a part of the overall vision of moving Louisiana forward and helping individual legislators with the bills I feel like accomplishes those larger goals. But I’m not going to have any bills that I’ll carry.

Tell me about that.

DeVillier: I’m not picking on any particular speaker, but when you have a speaker carrying a bill, it puts members in a bad spot. Members think they have to support the speaker or they fear repercussions. I think you may have seen that in the past. I want to steer clear of that and focus on bringing this body together.

How do you think the special session on election matters ended, in terms of mood for the body? That was the first time the full House got to work as a team.

DeVillier: I reflected a lot on that. It brought back memories for me when we first got elected. Everyone runs on something in their district, from insurance reforms to infrastructure and taxes. And the first thing they get asked to do is go into a redistricting session. It had to be difficult for a lot of members to come off of an election cycle and be asked to do something that wasn’t even on their radar. But it showed members were ready to address this and put it behind them.

The call for the redistricting special session was broadly drawn, more so than what we were used to seeing. The crime special session will be longer in duration. Does that mean the crime call will be even broader in scope than this year’s first special session call?

DeVillier: I agree. The call was broadly drawn. I hope to work with the administration on the next call and look at what the governor’s package will be. I believe the governor will make sure his key priorities will be on the call.

That hasn’t stopped members from approaching the administration to make requests. Is there any topic you would like to see in the call?

DeVillier: We’ll only have a couple of weeks until the regular session once we’re in the next special session, so I plan to work with members on what gets filed according to the call and maybe what can wait until the regular session. But without me seeing the call or an agenda, I’m just not sure. I’m not trying to dance around these questions. Things are still coming together.

How often do you get to visit with Gov. Jeff Landry and how do you envision that relationship evolving?

DeVillier: Jeff and I are very close. I think we speak every day or every other day it seems like. I understand his goals, and we’re ready to get to work. Most of all I see an opportunity to be a voice for the body in communications with the Executive Branch, because as we’ve already seen, members from both sides of the aisle aren’t always going to support the governor’s objectives. I think we all want to focus on a larger vision for Louisiana.

