‘LaPolitics’: Louisiana’s congressional delegation is making moves

Hammer time: Second-term U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow of Start wielded the gavel on Capitol Hill this week, first presiding over the House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee budget hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and later presiding over the House floor during a debate on a resolution from Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Graves as a wingman: So exactly how close are U.S. Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge and Speaker Kevin McCarthy? Here’s how Politico described the relationship this week: “The fast-talking Republican from south Louisiana has vaulted to the center of the House GOP’s biggest political dramas, from this week’s massive energy bill to its contentious earmarks policy to getting the party united on a debt-limit strategy. And all of his steps have the central goal of making the speaker’s life a little easier.” In the article, the speaker also refers to Graves as his “assistant coach.”

Scalise moves bill: The Lower Energy Costs Act by Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish was advanced by the House this week, marking a “major victory in House Republicans’ fight to lower energy costs for American families and restore American energy dominance.” In a news conference following the vote, Scalise said, “You want to talk about standards? We are all sick and tired of these liberals in Washington who wake up every day trying to bash America and cancel projects in America. Nobody does it cleaner and better anywhere in the world than the United States of America. It’s about time we open up America for business and say to all those foreign dictators in the world, ‘We’re not going to buy your energy that’s dirty. We’re going to get clean energy here in America.’”

They said it: “It’s almost like we’re putting this job out to the lowest bidders.” –State Rep. Joe Marino of Jefferson Parish, the author of this year’s legislative pay raise bill, in The Daily Advertiser.

