‘LaPolitics’: Landry expected to be central target in tonight’s debate

If last week’s televised gubernatorial forum left you wanting more from the candidates, then you’ll want to be in front of a television or a screen later tonight.

The top seven candidates will be on the air at 7 p.m. Sharing space will be Attorney General Jeff Landry, former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, Treasurer John Schroder, former business chamber president Stephen Waguespack, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, attorney Hunter Lundy and state Rep. Richard Nelson.

Louisiana’s Nexstar Media stations will be at the helm for this edition of debate night. Produced by KLFY-TV in Lafayette, and filmed on location there, the debate will be moderated by Dalfred Jones of KLFY-TV, Jacque Jovic of KTAL-TV in Shreveport and Fred Childers of NBC 33 in Baton Rouge. Susan Roesgen from WGNO-TV in New Orleans will host the debate.

With seven candidates, three moderators and a host, timing will be everything in this debate. For hardcore politicos, however, all eyes and ears will be on Landry, who skipped last week’s televised debate and will have a gigantic target on his back. Catch the debate on television or on your favorite social media platform. You can also learn more from your local Nexstar Media stations at klfy.com, wgno.com, ktalnews.com, myarklamiss.com, brproud.com, cenlanow.com and cbslakecharles.com.

Retiring: Louisiana Tech President Les Guice is now the third UL System college head to announce he will retire before the end of the year.

Awarded: The Louisiana State Bar Association recently received the Harrison Tweed Award, a significant and important national honor, for its “volunteer efforts to help impoverished citizens of our state with invaluable and needed legal services.”

They said it: “I’m as diversified as anybody. You know, we’re all born from the same drop of blood, right? So we got to love each other and try to get along with each other.”—Treasurer John Schroder, a candidate for governor, to Reveille reporters before this week’s debate in LSU’s Student Union.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.