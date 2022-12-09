‘LaPolitics’: Kennedy hints at timeline for decision

Will he or won’t he? That’s definitely the leading question when it comes to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and the developing race for governor. Running a close second is this inquiry: When will he? During a radio interview this week on “The Moon Griffon Show,” Kennedy was pushed for a firm timeline, or at least something more specific than the “soon” he has so far offered.

For the first time, Kennedy suggested his final decision on the 2023 race for governor may come in January. (Maybe.) “I’ll make a decision soon,” Kennedy said, adding, “I don’t know. I’m trying to let everything settle in my gut, and it’s just a hard decision. If it is after the first of the year, it won’t be very far after the first of the year.”

Lt.. Gov. Billy Nungesser recently said he’ll go into the field with a poll this weekend, which will be used to make a final decision by Jan. 10. Treasurer John Schroder will make his final decision by Jan. 12. A cast of others are set to make decisions as well. So far the only announced candidates are Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and attorney Hunter Lundy of Lake Charles, an independent.

Next term: In last week’s issue of LaPolitics Weekly, Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System, was asked about his future as this current term of state government enters its final year. Henderson, an appointee, said he is already looking forward to working in another term under the next administration. “While we work closely with governors, legislators and other elected officials, the structural wisdom of ensuring higher education board members serve staggered six-year terms is a reduction in the politicization of this position and an emphasis on mission,” he said. “I have worked in higher education and workforce development under five governors. One thing I have realized is that our mission is critical to the state’s economic future and the quality of life of her citizens, which transcends political ideology and affiliation. We’ve enjoyed strategic reinvestment throughout Gov. Edwards’ terms and I look forward to continued momentum in working with the state’s 57th governor.”

Hired: Ochsner has hired former Commissioner of Administration Kristy Nichols as system vice president of government relations and public policy. Meanwhile, Adams & Reese has hired MaryBeth Wilkerson, previously with the Louisiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, as a government relations coordinator in the firm’s Baton Rouge office.

They said it: “I asked Mike (Huval) if he ever dreamed growing up in Cecilia, Louisiana, that he would one day talk to the president of France. He said, ‘I didn’t think I would ever talk to my police juror.’” –Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee of Houma, reflecting on the recent Louisiana visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and fellow state Rep. Mike Huval of Breaux Bridge, who speaks French, via Twitter.

