‘LaPolitics’: Jim Engster addresses his own role in politics

LaPolitics: You are part of this year’s inductees into the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame. What does that mean to you?

Jim Engster, host of Talk Louisiana and owner of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag: It’s an immense honor, and since my background is in journalism, not in politics, it’s an honor for me to be in the midst of all these Louisiana luminaries. It’s especially significant that the late, great Ed Anderson is in the group. He was a bellwether for the rest of us. I miss him, and I’m pleased that we’re going in together.

Do you have any expectations of continuing your regular call-in show with the new governor?

Gov. Jeff Landry is slated to be on “Talk Louisiana” later this month. I think he would be good at it, it’s just a question of whether the wants to do it. John Bel Edwards, I feel, used the show to help his cause, because he was a Democrat in a Republican state with a Republican Legislature. He liked getting a message out that he thought was important that might get lost in the clutter. Jeff Landry doesn’t have that issue. He’s got a Legislature that’s largely compliant, but as we saw during the recently completed special session, even Jeff Landry didn’t get everything he wanted. And he’s a good communicator, or he wouldn’t have been elected. So I think it would be in his best interest to do a radio show, and I would be honored to host a show with Gov. Landry as I did with Gov. Edwards.

What is your take on how Gov. Landry’s administration has dealt with the media so far?

I think Landry is reasonably open. He had a reputation as somebody who might be difficult, and he did once sue a reporter over a public records request. I don’t think that he’s going to be quite the same way as he was as attorney general. He’s the governor now, and he represents a broader constituency. I think he has made efforts early on to show that he is sensitive to everybody in the state, and he knows even on his best day that 40 percent of the state isn’t going to like him. His job is to appeal to the people who like him and the people who don’t like him, and the best way to do that is to be interviewed and to get his message to the masses.

Do you have a favorite moment from a political interview you would like to share?

One of my favorite interviews was with the former governor of California, Jerry Brown, who was both the youngest and oldest governor in the history of California. He dated Linda Ronstadt, and his handlers said, “There are no ground rules, but if your first question is about Linda Ronstadt, he’ll think you’re a real lightweight.” [After I introduced him] he said, “Hi Jim, it’s always great to talk with someone from Louisiana.” I said, “Why is that?” And he said, “It reminds me of Linda Ronstadt because I was in the studio when she recorded ‘Blue Bayou,’ and that’s my favorite song.” He got it out of the way before I could bring it up, which showed you he was a pretty good politician.

Does the infighting among Louisiana’s congressional Republicans surprise you?

I think probably the biggest change that has happened in politics in my 40 years or so of covering it in Louisiana is that national politics now drives local. We used to be more engaged when there was an election for governor, but now, double the number of people voted for president in 2020 as voted for governor in 2023. By virtue of that, the people in Congress and sometimes in state government are taking their cues from Washington. Most of them are Republicans, and there is no doubt that former President Trump is the titular head of the party. Sen. Bill Cassidy is considered to be an outsider because he voted to convict the former president and he voted to uphold the election. He’s got an election in two years, and if Donald Trump wins in 2024, there will be an attempt to remove Cassidy from the hierarchy of the Republican Party in Louisiana.

Editor’s note: This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.