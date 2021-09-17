‘LaPolitics’: In Ida’s wake, policymakers focusing on utility services

State lawmakers have scheduled a committee meeting for Monday to dive into a number of hurricane-related issues, like the restoration of utilities and other connectivity challenges. As south Louisiana recovers from hurricanes Laura and Ida, the dependability of power for residents has become a constant source of frustration for local and regional policymakers.

Outside of the Legislature, there’s a bipartisan push to make sure the White House and Congress understand that Louisiana needs resources to address these issues. A letter to the editor expressing as much was penned this week by New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno, a Democrat, and Public Service Commissioner Dr. Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge Republican. Moreno is also the chairwoman of the Utilities, Telecommunications and Technology Committee.

“Action needs to be taken to harden Louisiana and New Orleans’ power grid. But as regulators, our fundamental priority is assuring the residents and businesses in our respective jurisdictions are provided with safe and reliable electric service at the lowest reasonable cost,” Moreno and Greene wrote in a letter that will be published today by LaPolitics Weekly. “Adding billions of dollars to Louisiana and New Orleans’ utility customer’s bills would be an unreasonable ask of a population already paying for past hurricanes and looking yet again at how to rebuild their homes and communities.”

Back in Baton Rouge, the Joint Commerce Committee will meet Monday at 10 a.m. in Room 5 of the Capitol. According to the agenda, members will receive and discuss information related to the areas affected by Hurricane Laura in 2020 and Hurricane Ida this summer.

While the restoration of utilities has been a headline-grabbing topic across southeast Louisiana in recent weeks, the Joint Commerce Committee will also discuss the “availability of housing in the affected areas.” That has been a particularly touchy topic in Terrebonne Parish, where as many as 400 people or more are in need of temporary housing.

Appropriations Chairman Zee Zeringue, R-Houma, says that number addresses displaced residents, but won’t satisfy the remaining needs of first responders, relief workers, linemen and contractors coming into the area. “We just learned that hundreds of tenants in Houma were told without warning that they’re being evicted from their apartments due to storm damage after Ida, leaving many with nowhere to go,” Zeringue said in a recent interview.

They said it: “I love my wife and I want to keep her and I’m pretty sure I’m not running for president going forward, she’s not on board for that.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, during his monthly “Ask the Governor” radio show, adding that he’s not looking to run for any additional offices.

