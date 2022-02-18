‘LaPolitics’: House investigation of Gov. Edwards, State Police ready to roll

Lawmakers are expected to adjourn their special session on redistricting today, which will allow members of the House to turn their attention to investigating what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew and did about the death of Ronald Greene and the involvement of State Police.

A witness list should be released in the coming days by a new select committee created by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder. The investigation will take place “on all levels” of the controversy, the speaker says, and hearings are expected to begin in the immediate wake of the special session. It’s not yet known if the committee’s hearings will collide with the regular session, which begins March 14. Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee will serve as chairman of the bipartisan committee. The other members are Reps. Tony Bacala, Jason Hughes, Edmond Jordan, Mandie Landry, C. Denise Marcelle, Richard Nelson and Debbie Villio. If the select committee follows the mood of the Legislature, there may be some split interests on the panel. Democrats, for instance, are preparing to target State Police for reforms during the regular session. Some Republicans, meanwhile, have only one target—Edwards. What happens after the committee’s investigation is the real question. Conservative activists are calling for an impeachment hearing, and more than a few from the GOP ranks in the House seem open to the idea—if they have enough supporters to move forward.

—Congressman Mike Johnson of Shreveport this week called for the House Judiciary Committee chair to schedule hearings on the nation’s growing fentanyl crisis. “In my home state of Louisiana, drug overdose deaths due to synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl) rose 119 percent in just the first four months of 2021 when compared to 2020,” Johnson wrote in a letter to the chair. “Even more startling, the first quarter of 2021 accounted for more synthetic opioid overdose deaths in Louisiana than occurred in all of 2019.” Last week, Johnson introduced legislation to permanently classify all illicit fentanyl as a Schedule I narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act. The legislation would “streamline and standardize the process for prosecuting those manufacturing and distributing illicit fentanyl,” according to a press release.

They said it: “I spent two months up in West Monroe when I was evacuated for Katrina, and it was just very different up there. The first question they ask is, ‘What church do you belong to?’” –Ed Chervenak, a political scientist at the University of New Orleans, in Sports Handle.

