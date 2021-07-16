‘LaPolitics’: Historic veto session begins Tuesday 

There’s no shortage of political stories stirring as we head into the weekend. This morning, the leadership of the Louisiana Legislature announced its membership’s support for the state’s first-ever veto override session. The tallying commenced this morning at the Capitol, where crews are also preparing for Saturday’s viewing ceremony of four-term Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, who died Monday. And this afternoon, qualifying of candidates for the October ballot will also conclude, setting the names that voters will pass judgment on in the fall.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate needed a simple majority vote to trigger the special veto session, which is scheduled to convene Tuesday, July 20. All of the instruments from the regular session that have been vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards will be eligible for an override, which requires a two-thirds vote of each chamber. While a great deal of attention has been given to legislation that would ban participation in certain sports by transgender athletes, a battle is likewise brewing over another bill that would allow the concealed carrying of firearms without a permit.

Election officials, meanwhile, are just as busy as legislators today, especially as qualifying winds down. There are only three candidate elections in East Baton Rouge Parish on the Oct. 9 ballot: Family Court judge, city judge and a race for a school board seat in the Central Community. One of the hottest regional races on the ballot is in New Orleans’ House District 102, where a vacant seat had drawn only one contender, real estate agent Delisha Boyd, as of Friday morning.

—In a record-breaking haul, GOP House Whip Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish raised $9 million during the second quarter, and he transferred $4.5 million of that total to the National Republican Congressional Committee. Year to date, Scalise has raised an eyebrow-raising $16 million. Scalise has one of the top positions in the Republican leadership of the U.S. House, and fundraising numbers like these will only continue to fuel speculation that Scalise could move further up the ladder. Well into his own reelection campaign, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy continues to post big fundraising numbers, too. A spokesperson said this week that Kennedy raised more than $3 million during the second quarter. Kennedy has also collected $1 million alone from online donations since announcing his reelection bid last month.

They said it: “I don’t think I’ll be trading Congress for a CDL license anytime soon.”—U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, describing her experience of driving a big rig simulator, on KSYL Radio.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.