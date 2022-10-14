‘LaPolitics’: Hillar Moore for attorney general?

There were two new names officially folded into the developing race for attorney general this month, and they may not be the last, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

A Democrat whose current term ends in 2027, Moore told LaPolitics the race for attorney general next year is a “possibility” for him and that he has been approached by “several people from around the state” about making a run.

“To be honest, although I have had these discussions, my focus has been on my office and my work in Baton Rouge,” Moore says in a statement. “The discussions have caused me to think about this as a possibility, but I have not strongly considered it, nor have I discussed it with my family and my office staff. My family and staff, as well as the work that has to be done in Baton Rouge, is center stage for me now.”

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his own bid for governor, which in turn triggered other announcements to replace him.

State Rep. John Stekanski of Crowley had a big rollout last week and Marty Maley, a former prosecutor in the 18th Judicial District Court, announced his first fundraiser. Solicitor General Liz Murrill and District Attorney John Belton of Ruston are raising money as attorney general candidates, too.

Undecided as of this hour is former Jefferson Parish President John Young, who is leaning toward making the attorney general’s race.

Association picks: Chief Judge Frances Pitman of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal will be the chair of the Conference of Court of Appeal Judges in 2023 … 9th JDC Judge Patricia Koch is the new president of the District Judges Association … Shreveport City Court Judge Brian Barber is the new president of the City Court Judges Association … Judge Barron Burmaster of Jefferson Juvenile Court is the new president of the Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges … Judge Curtis Calloway is the new president of the Retired Judges Association.

They said it: “A candidate will always follow the bad advice they paid for over the good free advice they’ve been given. It’s been the most consistent theme I’ve encountered throughout my time in politics.”—Former St. Bernard Parish Councilman Mike Bayham, via Facebook.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.