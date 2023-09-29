‘LaPolitics’: Governor candidates urged to prioritize the coast

The Environmental Defense Action Fund launched a new six-figure television ad buy calling on “Louisiana gubernatorial candidates to champion coastal priorities during their campaigns.” The EDAF and its partners want the next governor to prioritize coastal restoration and resilience while in office.

The “We Can’t Wait” ad campaign is running on digital and streaming platforms and television across south Louisiana media markets. According to a recent statewide poll, voters hold overwhelmingly favorable opinions toward coastal restoration efforts (80%) and lawmakers who support taking strong action to protect and restore the state’s coastal areas and wetlands (84%).

“Louisiana voters, especially those living in coastal areas, recognize that coastal land loss is having a direct impact on them and their families,” says EDAF’s Cathleen Berthelot. “The data speaks for itself: More than half of the state’s voters believe coastal land loss will affect them or future generations. We can’t wait. We must act now. Louisiana’s next governor must be a champion for Louisiana’s working coast and invest in protecting coastal communities.”

Heads up: Early voting begins tomorrow (Saturday) for our statewide primary elections.

Recall: Petitions to recall Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy and Council members Lee Rubin and Jim Villard have been filed with the Secretary of State’s office. The paperwork was filed by organizers Shicola Jones and Natosha Parker.

They said it: “I don’t really buy into the climate change that corporate America’s trying to sell.”—Treasurer John Schroder, during last night’s gubernatorial debate on Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.