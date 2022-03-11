‘LaPolitics’: Fundraising rush precedes start of regular session

The last-minute fundraising dash is underway at the Capitol as lawmakers inch toward their 2022 regular session, which will be convened Monday at noon. Of course, that’s also when the legislative fundraising ban begins. That’s probably why roughly two dozen lawmakers, in addition to the entire Back Caucus, scheduled fundraisers for this week. The fairly recent tradition of squeezing in fundraisers in the hours before the ban takes effect will continue as well. At least six lawmakers have scheduled money events for Monday morning, leveraging those final moments for fundraising prowess before the session begins at midday. So far, nearly 1,200 bills have been filed for the session, and more are on the way. How to spend more than $2.8 billion in one-time money and what to do about Louisiana’s next congressional maps are among the many questions that must be answered before the session is adjourned June 6.

Campaign news: In 2023 news, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser plans to make his next campaign a family-oriented bid. He has hired Sally Nungesser, a cousin, to head up his fundraising operations. She has raised money for a large slate of politicos over the years, from late Gov. Mike Foster to U.S. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise. The lieutenant governor is expected to run for governor next year, but has not yet made an official announcement.

Lobbying news: Richard Carbo, the former deputy chief of staff and communications director to Gov. John Bel Edwards, has registered as an executive branch lobbyist in Louisiana representing a notable client, Apple. Carbo is currently a vice president with the S-3 Group.

Voting system timeline: Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told lawmakers this week that Louisiana probably won’t have a new voting machine system until after the next round of statewide elections in 2023. The Voting System Commission, at some point, will recommend a new system.

Sweet: The Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Sweet Potato Commission is celebrating its 70-year anniversary this year.

They said it: “Most independent swing voters, the ones who decide elections, don’t think Republicans are perfect, but they think the other side is crazy.” –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, in The Advertiser.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.