‘LaPolitics’: For Conservative Caucus, it’s all about staying on message

With a dominating presence in the Legislature’s lower chamber and their own caucus, House conservatives are eager to influence this year’s regular session—and maybe the remainder of the term. The trick for the Conservative Caucus, though, will be staying on message while finding ways to be supportive of individual member efforts.

The two don’t always overlap. For example, even though caucus members will sponsor and likely vote in favor of bills involving bans on transgender athletes and certain vaccine mandates, the caucus as an entity intends to steer clear of the issues.

“The caucus won’t take a position on things like that,” says Rep. Jack McFarland, caucus chair. “We want to focus on three core objectives, which are fiscal responsibility, preserving the 2nd Amendment and protecting the unborn.”

McFarland, R-Winnfield, says caucus members are likewise investigating ways to tackle the approaching expiration of .45 percent of the state sales tax structure.

“We’re definitely going to be focusing on fiscal issues a lot in this session and looking at all of the different dollars moving through the process,” McFarland adds. “We want to stick to the basics, like managing how these one-time dollars are appropriated, and trying to make sure we’re not creating recurring expenses.”

As for internal caucus operations, there’s an increased focus on fundraising with the hiring of consultant Teri Hutchinson. The caucus also met recently with fundraisers involved with former President Donald Trump’s campaign apparatus. McFarland described it as a listen-and-learn meeting.

The regular session of the Legislature convenes March 14.

Hall of Fame: The latest Political Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held this weekend. Nearly 200 people have been inducted into the hall and this year’s list includes late Tensas Parish Sheriff Elliot Coleman, who was also a Trooper/bodyguard for Gov. Huey P. Long; Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon; one-time journalist and former West Monroe Mayor Bert Hatten; late Monroe Mayor Jack Howard; former Sen. Bob Kostelka; forestry tycoon Roy O. Martin III; and late Jena physician I.C. Turnley, who retired as coroner in 2020, making him the longest-serving public official in Louisiana with 60 years under his belt. The annual Louisiana Political Family of Officeholders Award went to the Claude “Buddy” Leach family.

Scholarships: The Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2022 Educational Advancement Opportunity Scholarship. Each scholarship is worth $1,000. The number of scholarships to be awarded is dependent on fundraising efforts. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 31. Applicants can find the scholarship criteria and application online. Recipients will be announced in May 2022.

They said it: “We don’t want a half-assed system.” –Senate and Governmental Affairs Chair Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, on the work of the Louisiana Voting System Commission, on WRKF.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.