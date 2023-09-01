‘LaPolitics’: Five questions regarding the October election 

LaPolitics: Is it just us or are there more candidacy challenges than usual this year?

John Tobler, deputy secretary of state for communications: “While we don’t keep any real stats on these challenges, there seems to be a higher volume of them this cycle. Personally, I think some of this activity is probably mostly related to reapportionment, but I also think that the headlines that have been generated in a number of higher-profile races being appealed all the way up to the Supreme Court in the last few years has increased even casual political onlookers’ awareness of these proceedings.”

LaPolitics: Sometimes we see a large number of races with no candidates and one-person fields, which indicates a maybe not-so-robust interest in seeking office. What’s your read on the candidate field this year?

Tobler: “In the past, some offices like constable and justice of the peace in non-municipal areas have historically been races that don’t attract a lot of candidate interest. My feelings are that as public life in Louisiana becomes more akin to the state of politics on a national level, people may not want the headaches that come with that level of discourse. It is disappointing but understandable.”

LaPolitics: What kind of feedback is your office receiving from your local partners? Is everyone ready for the big vote in October? Is anyone still operating from temporary precincts from previous storms?

Tobler: “Our local partners—clerks of court, registrars of voters and parish boards of election supervisors—are indeed ready for our fall elections, and we remind voters that everyone has something on their ballots. While there are still a handful of polling places that are still designated by local governments as emergency locations, most have recovered.”

LaPolitics: What’s the latest from your office on the anticipated turnout for October?

Tobler: “As you know, Joel Watson serves as prognosticator-in-chief for our office and he has projected a turnout of 43 percent to 46 percent, which is about the mean turnout since 1999.”

LaPolitics: How many “I Voted” stickers are going to be distributed this fall?

Tobler: “We believe that we will distribute 2.8 million stickers in the 2023 gubernatorial elections. The unveiling of this year’s “I Voted” sticker was inspired by our state flag and created by artist Becky Fos with graphics created by Kortney Cleveland of Buisson Creative of Metairie. It has generated an unprecedented amount of publicity for our office. In total, the image and related media organically generated more than 46 million impressions via social media, television, print and radio in the week following the unveiling. Adding to the impact of this cycle’s sticker within our state were the addition of posters of the sticker in each of the qualifying offices for candidates to photograph for their campaign.”

Sessionpalooza

Next year is going to be session-crazy. Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple told LaPolitics Weekly that he wants a special session for insurance issues in early 2024, setting the stage for some serious policymaking in the next term. Now Attorney General Jeff Landry is saying he wants one, too, to focus on crime issues after taking office (if he’s elected governor). Landry told reporter Shannon Heckt, “I think the first thing we’re going to do is go into a crime session, a special session on crime.”

They said it: “I peruse through the clips in the morning … and I definitely do not watch the news.”—Gregory Joseph, communications director for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, describing how he performs his job, during a City Council meeting this week.

