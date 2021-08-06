‘LaPolitics’: Election polls beginning to circulate

While we may never know the results of every poll that rings our phones or ends up in our inboxes, there have been a couple circulating lately that do provide an inside look into upcoming races.

A JMC Analytics survey was in the field recently that included questions about what seems like the 2023 field for governor. The names mentioned in the poll included Attorney General Jeff Landry, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and state Sen. Gary Smith of Norco. All three men have said they are considering running for the top post. Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack was mentioned in the survey as well, but was not ballot tested against the other potential gubernatorial candidates. The survey sought only to obtain his approval and disapproval ratings. All of the men mentioned above are Republicans, save Smith.

There was also a poll in the field last week that included questions about U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who is up for re-election next year. That poll featured a horse race query about Kennedy versus Democratic state Rep. Mandie Landry of New Orleans. Landry responded on Twitter by calling it her “favorite rumor” of the moment and jokingly said she needed $50 million to be competitive. “Please Venmo me,” she tweeted.

— A 2021 statewide “Listen & Learn Tour” is being organized by the Legislative Black Caucus and the Urban League of Louisiana. Participants are invited to “engage with your community in honest dialogue about issues impacting African American communities in your city and throughout the state.” The Baton Rouge leg of the tour is slated for Aug. 25. (More info.)

They said it: “Titles and positions are temporary, and that is why we measure the effectiveness of our elected officials by their commitment to service.”—Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, expressing disappointment in the removal of Democratic chairpersons by the Republican House speaker.

