‘LaPolitics’: Down ballot races developing 

Secretary of state: Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis, R-Jena, announced his candidacy this week. He’s running against Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, and joining Ascension Parish businessman Brandon Trosclair as a challenger from the right.

But they may not be alone. Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, told LaPolitics on Thursday he is “entertaining the idea” of running.

“The secretary of state has been politically engaged and making decisions based on political pressure and the secretary of state should be independent of these things,” Ivey says.

Asked for comment, Ardoin says, “I can’t control politicians looking for the next office they will run for. We have spring elections happening right now and our statewide elections this fall. I’m focused on doing my job.”

Insurance commissioner: As first reported by LaPolitics in December, incumbent Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is not running for reelection. Insurance executive Tim Temple of DeRidder has already announced and is running strong. Being encouraged to think about the race are former Sen. Ryan Gatti of Bossier Parish; Ron Henderson, Donelon’s deputy commissioner of consumer advocacy; and Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta of Jefferson Parish. New to the fray is state Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Brusly, who is now thinking about the race. Jordan is the chair of the Financial Services and Multi-Lines Issues Committee for the National Council of Insurance Legislators.

Speaker update: He said he wanted to run for agriculture commissioner. Then he said he wanted to run for lieutenant governor. Then he said he wanted to run for governor. In between, others have tried to get him interested in the Ascension Parish president’s race. Whatever he chooses, it’s clear Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder is looking for something to do after his speakership expires. The speaker, who is term-limited, has a March 23 fundraiser on the books at the New Orleans Fair Grounds and he’s asking $1,000 per head.

They said it: “Mr. Speaker, I’m going to pause here for five seconds and then tell you why … I did that because I wanted to note that our federal government just spent $5 million. In five seconds.” –U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Shreveport, describing how the federal government spends money “faster than the speed of light,” on the House floor.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.