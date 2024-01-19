‘LaPolitics’: Constitutional chatter continues

Treasurer John Fleming has tapped Woody Jenkins to head up external affairs in the state treasury.

Jenkins is a newspaper editor and conservative activist who served for many years in the Legislature and was a key delegate at Louisiana’s last constitutional convention. Jenkins will interface with the Legislature, the governor’s office, local governments and the private sector.

“We really plan to build a more robust, outwardly facing treasury department,” Fleming says. “There’s nobody I know in the state of Louisiana who has more institutional knowledge of our state and state government than Woody Jenkins.”

—Gov. Jeff Landry’s transition team included a council focused on constitutional law reform, but so far we haven’t heard any official recommendations.

While council members who spoke with LaPolitics stress that a decision has not been made, a constitutional convention is definitely on the table for some.

“I think we need a complete overhaul of our constitution,” says Lane Grigsby, who co-chaired the transition council. “We ought to have a convention.”

Replacing specific articles through the normal amendment process, rather than a full-blown convention, could be another way to go. This more targeted approach might appeal to someone wary of opening the Pandora’s box of a convention, which could go in any direction. While the prospect of a “limited” convention has been discussed over the years, it’s not clear if that’s even legally permissible.

But the piecemeal approach has potential downsides, too. For example, the business lobby might support moving certain regulations into statute, while wanting to maintain constitutional protection for tax credits. “Those tradeoffs are theoretically a little easier to do when it’s presented in whole, rather than in parts,” another member of the transition council said.

They said it: “I am well aware that Huey Long was shot over redistricting matters. And I am hopeful and I am confident that we can dispose of this matter without you all disposing of me.”—Gov. Jeff Landry, in his speech opening the current special session.

