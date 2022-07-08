‘LaPolitics’: Baton Rouge judicial race one to watch during qualifying

In less than two weeks, beginning July 20, the qualifying process will commence for Louisiana’s fall ballot. While the U.S. Senate and congressional races will be of great interest to many, the battle for a judgeship in Baton Rouge could become a political sidebar worth tracking.

Judge Mike McDonald is vacating his seat on the First Circuit Court of Appeal, making way for a new judge to serve a 10-year term. Among the contenders will be Family Court Judge Hunter Greene, a former state representative who has a notable fundraiser scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The host list for Greene’s event includes several recognizable names from the Baton Rouge business community, including Tim Barfield, Jason DeCuir, Gary Graphia, Lane Grigsby, Donnie Jarreau, Mike Polito, Wayne Stabiler and Trey Williams.

We’ll know soon enough exactly who else qualifies, but JMC Enterprises was in the field with a poll in May testing several names for the contest. Aside from Greene, the poll included District Judge Beau Higginbotham, District Judge Don Johnson, District Judge Tim Kelley and Appellate Judge Duke Welch. JMC President John Couvillon said the poll was paid for by Republican Patriots Protecting Property Rights.

Kicked off and ready: State Rep. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge, hosted his own kickoff event last week at his home to launch his campaign for treasurer. So far, McKnight is the first major politico to announce for the 2023 race. Treasurer John Schroder is expected to vacate the post to make a run for governor next year.

They said it: “Really, we’re spending a lot of money in this session to do nothing.” –State Rep. Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles, during the recent special session on redistricting, on the House floor (The session concluded without a single bill being passed).

