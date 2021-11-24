‘LaPolitics’: An oath in French, life after the Mansion, and a special offshore rig

John Bel Edwards at 53%: In the latest round of gubernatorial polling from Morning Consult, 53% of those surveyed approved of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ job performance.

A French oath: State Sen.-elect Jeremy Stine, who was elected this past weekend in Lake Charles’ Senate District 27, doesn’t know exactly when he will be sworn in, but he does know how he’s going to do it. “I’m going to take the oath in both English and French,” he told LaPolitics. Stine was actually part of the first French immersion program launched by the state via the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, or CODOFIL.

What’s next?: During his monthly call-in radio show last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said (when asked about the subject) that he would be open to a seat on the LSU Board of Supervisors after leaving office. It was yet another reminder that the board holds some of the most desirable appointments in Louisiana politics. Most recently, former Gov. John McKeithen, who has since died, was appointed to the board during the 1980s following his service as governor. “I can assure you I would accept that, and I would be honored to do it,” Edwards said.

History: Last week marked the 74th anniversary of an incredible feat—the world’s first offshore oil rig, based right here in Louisiana. The “KERMAC 16” rig was pioneered by Kerr-McGee at a cost of $300,000, a staggering amount at the time. The gamble, however, paid off exactly 47 years ago, in November 1947, when the well began producing oil just 10 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The success sparked an offshore drilling boom that would change the world. On Nov. 14, 1987, a group of people involved with that first rig gathered in Morgan City to mark what was then the 40th anniversary. The staff over at the State Archives recently unearthed the original news coverage from WBRZ-TV of that anniversary, which provides some historical context for some of the energy-related challenges facing the state today.

They said it: “About five times as many people talk about running as actually run.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, on the 2023 race to replace him, during his monthly call-in radio show.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.