‘LaPolitics’: A look at some of the top races in Saturday’s voting 

With distractions ranging from college football to the onset of fall, 31 parishes will host ballots tomorrow featuring races and/or propositions, with New Orleans leading the way with a couple of the year’s hottest elections.

Those must-watch races include contests for mayor and sheriff. Elsewhere around the state, here’s what’s worth clocking tomorrow night:

—19th Judicial District (East Baton Rouge Parish): Wilson Fields, chief judge of the 19th JDC, was unopposed in his bid to fill the seat of longtime appellate judge John Michael Guidry on the First Circuit Court of Appeal. Candidates include Lyn Legier, who sought a seat on the court in 2023, Vicky Jones, who ran for the 23rd JDC two years ago, Vernon Thomas, a first-time candidate and fellow Democrat Elzie Alford Jr.

—Slidell Mayor: Greg Cromer stepped down from leading St. Tammany’s biggest city to take a job with Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration. In a quirk of the city’s charter, Bill Borchert, the at-large City Council member who got the largest number of votes in the most recent election, became the interim mayor. Borchert is running against Police Chief Randy Fandal. Both men are Republicans.

—Terrebonne Parish Clerk of Court: Current Clerk of Court Theresa Robichaux is retiring. Chief Deputy Jodie Burton faces state Rep. Zee Zeringue, which could in turn prompt a special legislative election in the Houma region if he wins.

—Other special legislative elections: In New Orleans, state Sen. Royce Duplessis is running for mayor; Reps. Matt Willard (Democratic Caucus chair) and Delisha Boyd are competing for an at-large City Council seat; and state Rep. Jason Hughes (Appropriations vice chair) is part of a long list angling for the District E Council seat.

—Franklin Parish Sheriff: The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association tapped four-term Sheriff Kevin Cobb to be its new executive director. The field to replace him includes Steve Pylant, the former sheriff and state representative, Michael Wilson, current chief investigator, Bryan Linder, retired patrol supervisor, and Madison Eaton Jr., the only Democrat in the race.

—Jean Lafitte Mayor: Former officeholder Tim Kerner Jr. won a bruising race for a spot on the Jefferson Parish Council. Interim Mayor Yvette Crain, a Republican, is on the ballot, along with Democrat Wilfred Wyman.

—St. Helena Assessor: Wesley Blades, who has held the job since 1997, is retiring. Relative Kent Blades, who has no party affiliation, has stepped up to run and will face Gloria Tanner, a Democrat.

