Landry taps Ralph Abraham to lead the Louisiana Department of Health 

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham will lead Louisiana’s Department of Health, Gov.-elect Jeff Landry announced today.

As USA Today Network reports, Landry selected Madison Sheahan to lead the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and David Matlock to head the Department of Children and Family Services, during a news conference on the University of Louisiana at Monroe campus today.

Abraham, a practicing physician who lives in Alto, was the U.S. representative for the 5th District from 2015 to 2021. Read the full story.