Landry selects new DOTD secretary, BESE members  

Terrence “Joe” Donahue, a former assistant attorney general, is the new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Gov.-elect Jeff Landry announced today.
The Baton Rouge native maintained a litigation and appellate practice for nearly a decade before starting work at the DOTD and later the Attorney General’s office.
Landry also named three people to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education:
- Judy Armstrong—A specialist in school administration and academic consulting, Armstrong began her career teaching high school and college math and science. She has also worked with Baton Rouge area Catholic schools and was a supervisor of secondary education for the Louisiana Department of Education.
- Simone Champagne—A former Republican state representative for District 49 from 2008 to 2014, Champagne has also served on the boards of St. Joseph Elementary School and the Acadiana Renaissance Academy.
- Conrad Appel—A former state senator first elected in 2008, Appel was chairman of the Senate Committee on Education from 2012 to 2015 and represented District 9. He is currently president of Construction Management Services Inc. See Landry’s announcement.