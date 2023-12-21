Landry asks for pause in hiring UL System president

Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has intervened in the hiring of Grambling State University President Rick Gallot to lead the University of Louisiana System, the state’s largest public university system.

Gallot, a former Democratic legislator, was expected to take over as president of the UL System on Jan. 1. But with only a few days remaining in the year, the UL System board has not extended him a contract offer.

Landry indicated in an interview with reporters on Wednesday that he wants to talk to both the board and Gallot before the deal is finalized.

“I’m not opposed to anything,” Landry says. “I want to be able to meet with the board and with Rick to make sure the direction that they want to steer the system is the direction that people of this state believe the system should be directed.” Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.